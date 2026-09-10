BURLEY — A 65-year-old Pocatello man is dead after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Interstate 84 west of Burley, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and crash, according to Idaho State Police.
The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in Jerome County when the man was driving a 2011 Toyota Avalon sedan westbound on Interstate 84 and experienced an unknown medical emergency, according to state police.
His vehicle veered off the left side of the freeway, swerved back across the roadway, then left the right side of the freeway.
The car went down an embankment and struck an Idaho Transportation Department fence before coming to a stop.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, state police said.
His name has not been released.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Rural Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
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