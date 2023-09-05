Small town police

The Goodhue council convenes for a special meeting to address the police department in Goodhue, Minn. The small town will soon be without a police department, an exodus spurred by low pay for the chief and his officers.

 Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP

GOODHUE, Minn. (AP) — As Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith struggled this summer to fill vacancies in his small department, he warned the town's City Council that unless pay and benefits improved, finding new officers would never happen.

When nothing changed, Smith quit. So did his few remaining officers, leading the Minnesota town of 1,300 residents to shutter its police force in late August.

