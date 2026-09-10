IDAHO FALLS — A Rexburg woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday after a chain-reaction crash on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls that began when another driver went off the road, according to Idaho State Police.
The initial crash happened around 3 p.m. when an eastbound 2017 Audi A4 sedan driven by a 25-year-old Rigby man left the roadway, went through a fence and came to rest near some railroad tracks, according to state police.
As emergency crews worked the scene, a 34-year-old Rexburg woman driving an eastbound 2020 GMC Acadia SUV slowed for the responders when her vehicle was struck from behind by a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, according to state police. The Jeep was driven by a 68-year-old Idaho Falls woman.
All three drivers were wearing seat belts, state police said. Their names haven't been released.
The Rexburg woman driving the Acadia was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Authorities have not commented on her condition.
The chain-reaction crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
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