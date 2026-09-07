SWAN VALLEY — A trailer hauling a UTV broke loose from a pickup on U.S. Highway 26 late Monday morning near Swan Valley and was sitting in the roadway when a motor home slammed into it, Idaho State Police said.
Two people were hospitalized as a result of the collision.
The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. when a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was driving a 2016 Ford F-350 westbound on Highway 26, towing both a camper trailer and a second trailer carrying a UTV, state police said. The UTV trailer came unhitched and was struck by an eastbound 2020 Winnebago motor home driven by a 79-year-old Crestview, Florida, man, authorities said.
The driver and passenger of the motor home were taken to a local hospital by ambulances. Their names and conditions have not been released.
Everyone in both vehicles was wearing a seat belt.
Highway 26's westbound lanes were still blocked as of Monday afternoon because of the crash, state police said.
The accident remains under investigation.
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