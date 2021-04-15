POCATELLO — Authorities have arrested five people on drug- or alcohol-related charges in recent days.
Pocatello police took Nicolus P. C. Davis, 32, of Pocatello, into custody following a crash in the area of Yellowstone Avenue and Pine Street on Tuesday. No injuries were reported, but a light pole was damaged in the incident.
Davis has since been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
His preliminary hearing, which will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial, has been set for April 21.
Pocatello police also arrested Joshua D. Craig, 33, of Chubbuck, on the 1500 block of Pocatello Creek Road following a traffic stop on Tuesday. They say he had opiates in his possession.
Craig has since been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, according to court records. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.
On Friday, police arrested three Pocatello residents during a probation-related search at a home on the 1100 block of Wilson Avenue.
Jody L. Brayton, 56, had methamphetamine, Pocatello police said, while Roger J. Logsdon, 27, had heroin, and Kelsey J. Beach, 22, had both methamphetamine and heroin.
All three have since been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, according to court records. Beach has been charged with two counts.
Brayton has also been charged with a misdemeanor for using drug paraphernalia or possessing it with the intent to use it, according to court records.
Brayton’s and Beach’s preliminary hearings have been set for April 19; Logsdon’s has been scheduled for April 20.