A “Groundhog’s Day” inspired horror film debuting at Regal Cinemas on Aug. 6 has local ties.
Pocatello native and former Miss Idaho Teen USA 2004 Angel Soltero worked on the film “6:45,” serving as the sole hair and makeup artist for the entire cast.
“‘6:45’ was a unique project to work on. We had a super micro-budget,” said Soltero, who has worked on 16 films throughout her career. “Normally on production sets, we have a larger budget where my team, Angelz: The Beauty Expertz, and I work on the whole cast. However, with ‘6:45’ being a micro-budget, I was the sole artist doing hair and makeup for all cast members.”
Despite its small budget, the film written by Robert Dean Klein and directed by Craig Singer has garnered attention.
“6:45” won Best Feature Film at the Paris Independent Film Festival 2021, according to a news release.
The 95-minute film is rated R.
“The film centers around a young couple in love who take a romantic weekend getaway to an island where things go terribly wrong. The lead played by Michael Reed, wakes up each morning at 6:45 and relives the whole experience again,” according to the news release. “The audience is along for the ride as this gripping psychological thriller embeds anxiety and terror with each passing minute.”
Augie Duke, lead actress and producer, requested Soltero’s help on the film. They had previously worked together on the movie “Exit 0.”
“I believed in Augie and I trusted her and said ‘Absolutely!’ I didn’t have anything booked for those weeks — I was in between gigs — so it was a sort of a divine connection of perfect timing. God’s plan. It felt right,” Soltero said.
Still, it wasn’t an easy job.
In addition to making up the actors to fit their roles, Soltero assisted Vincent Guastini with special effect makeup, including blood rigging and prosthetics, and helped out wherever else she was needed.
“Because we were such a small crew, we all wore many hats. We all helped out where we needed to. I wasn’t just hair and makeup. I was also a production assistant. I was also helping the line producer. I was also helping in the art department or helping with lighting or with the grip work, or with managing or just being a buffer or a shoulder to cry on,” Soltero said. “We all stepped up in those regards.”
But there were also benefits to working with a small group.
Soltero says she enjoyed building relationships and connections with the cast and crew, which became like family as they lived together, ate together, worked together and played together.
“We all lived together where we were also shooting, a cozy bed and breakfast in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. It was like a summer camp for adults,” Soltero said. “I have worked on a lot of sets in my career; however, I hadn’t worked on a set where everyone got along with everyone until ‘6:45.’”
And she’s proud of what everyone involved accomplished as they worked together.
“I’m very proud of this project. Most projects I do I can’t watch and enjoy because I have trained my eye to find continuity errors. This film has been a different experience. It was made so well that I got lost in the storyline and performances. ‘6:45’ is a psychological thriller and, honestly, I believe it to also be a love story blend,” said Soltero, who adds that the film has an incredible cast, director, crew and storyline. “It is meant to be watched on a big screen in a dark theater.”
Soltero encourages people to go see the film, which, she suggests, they may even be able to relate to.
“An interesting note with regard to why people might enjoy ‘6:45’ is the fact that the subject matter of the film very much reflects the pandemic,” she said. “In other words, many people lived their very own version of our film — a day that repeats the sameness to a day and in a terrifying fashion. They can relive this in a fun, safe and thrilling environment that will be uniquely their own.”
“6:45” will play at the Regal Edwards Grand Teton movie theater in Ammon on Aug. 6, according to the news release.