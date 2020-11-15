POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a residence for disabled adults on Sunday evening near Idaho State University.
The fire was reported around 7:50 p.m. at the residence operated by H.A.S. Inc. on the 1400 block of East Lander Street.
Five to 10 disabled adults lived in the home and they were all able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters had the blaze extinguished by around 8:50 p.m. but the fire and smoke caused enough damage to the home that the disabled adults who lived there will have to be transferred to another residence until repairs can be made.
The fire appears to have started in the home's attic and that's where the blaze caused the most damage. The flames did not spread to any of the other houses in the neighborhood.
East Lander Street was temporarily shut down because of the fire.
The Pocatello Fire Department said the fire did not result in any injuries and its cause remains under investigation.
