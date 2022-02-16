Join in the festive atmosphere surrounding the Winter Olympics right here in Southeast Idaho Saturday night with Live Music from Best By Yesterday, Food & Beverage Specials, and a Torchlight Parade.
This year’s Torchlight Parade will include a silent auction to benefit one of Pebble Creek's beloved employees and his family; Chase Robbins and Karina Ferguson. This couple recently gave birth to twins who were born early, and the little boy is facing multiple surgeries and dialysis. The family has been in California to give the best possible care for the babies and therefore have not been able to work.
Silent auction items include a 2022-2023 Pebble Creek Season Pass, first chair on a powder day, a pair of brand new Salomon skis, couples massage, large canvas trail map, gift cards to The Yellowstone, a new snowboard, wine baskets and more!
The Torchlight Parade will wind down from the Sunshine lift just after 7:00 pm. There is no fee for spectators to come up and watch Best By Yesterday or the parade. The Aspen Lift will be open for night skiing from 4:00 until 9:30 and lift tickets are just $25. To participate in the Torchlight Parade, riders must be at least 18 years of age and an expert skier or boarder. The suggested donation to participate is $20. The kitchen and bar will be open and serving up some great food and beverages. The torchlight parade is a unique and memorable experience!