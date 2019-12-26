A McCammon man has earned yet another state fishing record.
Gaylon Newbold caught a 21-inch Bonneville whitefish while jigging at Bear Lake on Dec. 10, according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release. The new catch/release record beat the previous one set by Dalton Jackson in 2016.
“As an avid Bear Lake angler, Newbold holds multiple state records, including the catch/release record Bonneville cutthroat trout, and the current certified weight record for Bonneville whitefish,” according to the news release.
Fish and Game officials say Bear Lake is home to three endemic species of whitefish — the Bonneville Cisco, Bear Lake whitefish and Bonneville whitefish. They are all unique to that area, but are believed to be related to mountain whitefish found throughout the state.
“The three species of whitefishes found only in Bear Lake evolved over the last 14,000 years since the ancient Lake Bonneville receded, isolating Bear Lake from mountain whitefish nearby,” according to the news release.