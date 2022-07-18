Pocatello resident Tyvan Clark played 200 holes of disc golf in 24 hours on Monday to raise money to help cover the cost of his late friend's funeral.
Local businesses across town donated money and items for Clark to raffle off. By midday Monday, he had already raised nearly $400 for his friend's family.
Clark's friend, KaileyNichols, passed away in June. He said he wasn't able to confirm how she died but that her health had been impacted by diabetes. Nichols was a longtime Pocatello resident who worked at Five Corners bar.
"Kailey ran dart tournaments in town, she played pool, but I'm gonna miss her laugh most of all," he said. "She just had one of those laughs, like I could be in the kitchen and hear her laugh and know, 'Oh. Kailey's here!'"
Clark started disc golfing just after midnight on Monday. He had completed 99 holes at Ross Park and Bengal Ridge by about 10 a.m. and planned to do the courses at Sister City Park and the Nordic Center by day's end.
Toward the end of the day, though, Clark said he felt he was running out of time and decided to do 200 holes at only three of the five local courses. His goal of doing all five of the disc golf courses in one day would have to wait.
Heber Hatchet Throwing, Fifth Street Bagelry and other businesses donated to Clark's fundraiser. Center St. Clubhouse sponsored his first 81 holes.
Clark, who has been playing disc golf competitively for 18 years, said his disc golf spree broke a record locally, and he broke his own previous record of playing 166 holes in 24 hours. The Guiness World Record for disc golf holes played in a 24-hour period is 2,900, set by Michael Sale in Virginia in 2014.
"I don't know anyone in the Portneuf Valley Disc Golf Club that has played 200 holes in 24 hours," he said. "I'm not gonna go pro. I already know this. I'd love to, but I know it's not gonna happen, so if I can just do more things like this to raise money for good causes, I really enjoy doing that."