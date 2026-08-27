LAVA HOT SPRINGS — The wait is over. The grand opening for Lava Hot Springs’ newly renovated geothermal pool is set for Sept. 3.
The celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. during the pool’s normal hours of operation. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, complete with light refreshments, will follow at 1 p.m. After the ribbon cutting, guests will receive free admission to the pool from 1 to 5 p.m.
The geothermal pool, which averages 112 degrees, has undergone a wide range of renovations, including new Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible ramps, a swim-up sun deck with loungers, improved seating and significant infrastructure upgrades.
The new seating encircles a large portion of the pool, with benches set at different water depths. The sun deck includes loungers for guests to relax in, with swim-up accessibility. The pool’s concrete bottom was also replaced with a pebble base.
Crews added several safety features as well, including improved stair access and the ADA-accessible ramp, which allows for a safe, gradual descent into the pool.
The renovations were completed over the last three years after the pool began experiencing structural failures that caused it to sink in places. The project also addressed weather exposure and general wear that had caused the stairs and benches to separate and the concrete to chip and erode.
According to Tyson Koester, executive director of the Lava Hot Springs Foundation, construction crews will now turn their attention to the highly anticipated cold plunge area planned for the facility’s northwest corner.
The cold plunge area is expected to accommodate 10 to 12 people at a time and has an estimated completion date of winter 2026.
For more information on the geothermal pool project, visit lavahotsprings.com/construction-projects.
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