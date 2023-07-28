Danny Spencer in Ukraine

Danny Spencer, far left back row, poses with other organizers and volunteers during his trip to Ukraine to assist refugees.

 Photo courtesy of Danny Spencer

Local doctor Danny Spencer recently visited Ukraine, using his expertise as a medical professional to bring much needed aid to the beleaguered country.

Inspired by his cousin who is fluent in Russian and had visited Ukraine over five times supplying refugee centers with aid, Spencer, who is from Pocatello, was determined to join him and assist in any way possible.

Danny Spencer, foreground, at a grocery store in Ukraine assembling large carts of food and supplies.
Children in cribs at the orphanage in Nadvirna, Ukraine. 
Living conditions in one of the refugee centers.

