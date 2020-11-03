POCATELLO — The community is rallying around a Marine Corps veteran and his family who suffered significant losses in a house fire on Pocatello’s north side last month.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Mark and Naomi Krush replace some of their possessions and make safety upgrades to their home, which is salvageable but will take months to repair.
As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, 64 people had donated a combined $4,250 of the $15,000 goal. And others had dropped off diapers, baby wipes and other items for the couple’s young children.
“It’s been amazing,” Naomi said. “It’s the only thing that’s keeping us positive and hopeful.”
The support has also made the family feel welcome in the area.
Naomi said she and her husband, a disabled veteran with 13 years of military service, including four years in the Marine Corps, moved from their native Illinois to Pocatello in March. They had dreamt of owning their own home and were drawn out West by the mountains and people that reside here.
“Everyone was so proud of us, getting here and following our dreams and buying a house,” Naomi said.
But just seven months later, the Krushes are having to — in large part — rebuild their dream.
“(A house) was the only thing we wanted and we thought we had finally gotten it,” Naomi said. “After the fire, it feels like it’s all gone. It feels like we’ve lost everything.”
Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, an electrical problem started a fire in the attic of the Krush’s home on the 1400 block of Zener Street.
Mark initially tried to put the fire out, but the flames spread quickly and were difficult to reach in the attic. So the couple got out with what mattered most: their 3-year-old son, Michael, infant daughter, Dorthea, and three dogs, including Mark’s service animal and another in training.
Pocatello firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the flames within an hour. But the Krush’s home and many of their possessions were damaged in the incident.
“There is significant fire damage to the attic and ceilings. There is water damage throughout all the ceilings and walls all the way down to the basement floor. There is also smoke damage throughout the entire house,” Mark said, adding that many of their things have had to be thrown out.
On top of that, the Krushes say their home was burglarized while they were staying in a hotel. Two personal computers, some expensive tools and other items were taken, they said.
The couple does have insurance, which is providing a temporary place for them to stay along with funds for repairs — those are expected to take up to six months — and the replacement of some of their possessions.
But the Krushes say the money won’t cover the cost of everything they need to replace, like a refrigerator and washer and dryer. In addition, they would like to make some upgrades to their home to give themselves more peace of mind following the fire.
Naomi said they want to install conduit throughout the house and would like to add another exit from the basement, where they all sleep, among other changes.
Those who would like to read more about the Krushes plans or contribute funds to help can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/the-krush-family-house-fire.