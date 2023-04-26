Rilee Ann Lutz

Rilee Ann Lutz

 Photo courtesy of the Caribou County Sheriff's Office

A former assistant coach for the Bear Lake High School softball team has been arrested after police say she engaged in sexual acts with a student athlete.

Rilee Ann Lutz, 28, of Paris, has been charged with two counts of sexual battery of a minor following a Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigation that was launched in September 2022, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

