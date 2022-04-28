POCATELLO — The American Falls Police Department has added a drug-sniffing K-9 to its staff, thanks to contributions from local donors.
Havok, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois, arrived in town on Monday and was paired with a new handler, Detective Sgt. Robby Engle.
The duo will start certification training in September and will begin working to keep the community safe from narcotics in November, said Police Chief Brandon Wilkinson.
"We're going to have the dog trained in all areas of narcotics — marijuana, methamphetamine, fentanyl — any potential narcotics on our streets and in our schools," Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson said American Falls has never had a police K-9 in his 16 years with the department. He's invited the community to attend a City Council meeting at 7 p.m. on May 4, during which the council will vote to accept Havok and equipment needed for his training and care — such as a kennel, food, harnesses and leashes — provided by several donors.
Wilkinson said police dogs normally cost in excess of $10,000, but a certified handler from another area law enforcement agency who trains his own police dogs agreed to offer Havok for just $1,500 to help American Falls.
Havok joins the team at a time when narcotic overdoses, especially of fentanyl, are on the rise. Wilkinson's officers have been carrying Narcan for the past year and a half to treat opioid overdose victims; they've already had to use it in the field a few times.
A couple of narcotics offenders in American Falls recently received long prison sentences — one offender was sentenced to 20 years in prison following the execution of a search warrant and another offender received a federal prison sentence of 10 years.
Thus far, his department has relied on assistance from K-9s provided by surrounding departments. Wilkinson said the assistance is appreciated, but outside police dogs aren't always available when they're needed.
He said the city's schools sometimes request a police dog for a drug sweep, and they're also useful during certain traffic stops, for building searches and in some home searches.
Havok's handler, Engle, has been with the department for more than 10 years.
"He's investigated many types of narcotics crimes with search warrants. He has a passion for that area," Engle said.
Engle is a dog lover experienced at training hunting dogs. He uses a favorite toy to reward Havok for good behavior in training.
"It's always been a passion of mine to have a K-9 ever since I started in police work," Engle said. "Everything just fell into place with Havok to make it work."
Engle and Havok have already developed a bond, and Engle believes the K-9 is responding better than anticipated to him. Engle said his 3-year-old son is especially excited to have Havok join the family.
"They're already best friends and playing in the back yard," Engle said.
Engle is impressed by the strong support the community has shown for Havok. He noted the community hasn't had a police dog since Power County had a K-9 more than a decade ago.
"To my knowledge the city has never had one and already the community support for it has been tremendous," Engle said. "I'm blown away at the support the community has given us."