demolition derby

Pictured is the 2021 Spud Days demolition derby in Shelley last September. There will be a demolition derby at the Bannock County Fair in Downey on Saturday. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

A demolition derby is set for Saturday at the Bannock County Fair in Downey.

The event is being hosted by 208 Demolition Derby, which hosts derby events throughout Idaho. It will be in the main arena at the Downey fairgrounds starting at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Entry is $15 for adults and $10 for kids.