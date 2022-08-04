A demolition derby is set for Saturday at the Bannock County Fair in Downey.
The event is being hosted by 208 Demolition Derby, which hosts derby events throughout Idaho. It will be in the main arena at the Downey fairgrounds starting at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Entry is $15 for adults and $10 for kids.
Eddy Card and his wife, Cassie, started 208 Demolition Derby last year.
Eddy and Cassie have both
Eddy said he's excited for the event and is expecting a good turnout. There are about 40 cars already registered to participate. The main event will be the mini showdown, but there will be others, including figure eight racing.
Prize money for the top contestant in the mini class will range from $3,500 for first place to $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third.
This Saturday's "Bannock County Mini Showdown" is the first demolition derby ever to be featured at the Bannock County Fair in recent memory.
"The people with Bannock County have been amazing to work with," Eddy said. "The payout we're offering is pretty high for a mini class, so it'll bring out a lot of people that are shooting for that dollar amount, but a lot of the guys really do it for fun. They're out there just to hit hard and put on a good show."
For more information, find 208 Demolition Derby on Facebook.