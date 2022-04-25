EUGENE, Oregon — Police in Eugene say they broke up a large party Saturday with as many as 1,000 attendees that resulted in “glass bottles and metal canned food items” being thrown at officers trying to disperse the crowds.
The parties started early in Eugene Saturday — which also hosted the University of Oregon’s spring football game this weekend.
Eugene police said they responded to a large party at 11 a.m. where participants were “unruly” and openly consuming alcohol.
The party spilled into local streets and adjacent properties
It took the officers two hours to get the crowd dispersed and extra staffing was called in to help with patrols.
The Eugene Police Department said it issued 22 citations for underage alcohol possession and five citations for open alcohol violations.
A number of parties shutdown voluntarily after being contacted by police. Officers also broke up a fight at one of the parties.
The largest and most unruly party had as many as 1,000 attendees, according to EPD.
“Something like this is a complete embarrassment for the people who engaged in that party,” said Police Chief Chris Skinner. “We all understand the excitement spring brings but these irresponsible individuals, including parents and their college-aged children should be ashamed. What they did was force our operations to go into what is termed ‘priority calls.’ This means that much of the rest of the community has to have their individual calls for service placed on hold while we deal with people who are not able to self-regulate or observe our community’s standards of behavior. I commend our officers for showing tremendous restraint. The attempted assault on our police officers is inexcusable.”