Idaho State University aerial view 2022

An aerial view of Idaho State University.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee is beginning to make good on his promise to bring the school’s carbon emissions to net zero.

Satterlee on Monday met via Zoom with the ISU Faculty Senate to relay details of a comprehensive plan and presidential charter that entails forming a committee to first study the university’s carbon footprint and then provide recommendations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

