Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee addresses audience members during the annual President's Fall Address at Frazier Hall on Monday.

 John Roark/Idaho State University

POCATELLO — Idaho State University aims to become a carbon-neutral school while ensuring all incoming students have a mentor to offer assistance throughout their first college semester, ISU President Kevin Satterlee said Monday.

Satterlee announced the university’s goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions and to increase the number of available mentors for first-time students during his annual fall address to faculty and staff Monday morning at the Frazier Hall auditorium on the Pocatello campus.

