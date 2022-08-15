POCATELLO — Idaho State University aims to become a carbon-neutral school while ensuring all incoming students have a mentor to offer assistance throughout their first college semester, ISU President Kevin Satterlee said Monday.
Satterlee announced the university’s goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions and to increase the number of available mentors for first-time students during his annual fall address to faculty and staff Monday morning at the Frazier Hall auditorium on the Pocatello campus.
Satterlee also spoke about the many successes from the university’s various colleges and revisited the school’s recently approved five-year strategic plan.
“Today, we're going to move ISU forward on the path of eventually operating in a carbon-neutral, net-zero fashion,” Satterlee said. “So this year, we are going to assess and inventory our carbon footprint, collect the right data and create informed and achievable objectives that will move us toward a carbon neutrality goal. This undertaking is not going to be simple or easy. … We will take the advice from experts once they have the data, but I think there are some efforts that we can begin right now.”
While the university develops its long-term sustainability goal, Satterlee said the school will begin investigating the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of its buildings. All power generated from the rooftops will be distributed to students living in on-campus residence halls.
“Hopefully in a short amount of time we will be able to tell all of our incoming students that the power where they live is supplied by the sun,” Satterlee said, adding, "so that our students can know that living on our campus has a lower impact on their environment.”
Satterlee also said the school is working to install electric vehicle charging stations at its residence halls, which should be available for students by the start of the fall semester on Aug. 22.
“I’ve asked our operations team to begin installing charging stations on our campuses,” Satterlee said. “Further, I’ve asked them to investigate transitioning all of our university-owned fleet vehicles to electric vehicles.
“We’re going to work on our recycling and composting programs and we’re going to do many other things using the right experts and the right data to make sure that we will develop the most impactful and most realistically achievable ways we can move forward on a carbon neutrality goal.”
Last fall, ISU introduced its Bengal Connect program, which involved nearly 200 faculty and staff members “stepping up to be mentors to our first-year students,” which resulted in 850 incoming students having someone to serve as their personal connection and campus resource, Satterlee said.
Satterlee on Monday announced the program will now be available for every new student who attends ISU this fall.
“Every new student at ISU will receive a mentor when they sign up for classes next week,” Satterlee said. “Please go online and sign up to be a mentor because you make a difference. Why do we retain these students? Retention is so important for them and their future and how they better their lives through education, but it’s because we’re here to serve these students. It’s our job on another level to produce an educated citizenry — to make our world better.”
Satterlee spoke about ISU receiving accreditation commendations from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities for the school’s “improved efforts to effectively and transparently communicate” and for "our culture of fostering an inviting, inclusive and student-centric environment where members of the community feel valued, seen and heard.”
Satterlee said those accreditations would not be possible without the work of all faculty and staff throughout the university's numerous colleges and departments.
Satterlee highlighted the College of Arts and Letters for its distance learning technology that allows Idaho high school students in rural communities the opportunity to be directly involved in ISU classes.
He spoke about the College of Education launching a program that helps practicing paraprofessionals in schools earn their college degrees and obtain their teaching certificates to help us solve the teacher shortage in Idaho.
The College of Business is creating the Walter P. Brown Center for Sales Excellence, which will be the first sales center in the entire state, Satterlee said.
“The College of Science and Engineering is meeting statewide demands in rapidly growing fields by launching new programs and degrees in cybersecurity and computer engineering,” Satterlee said. “And the College of Technology is solving industry workforce shortages with new certificates and degrees in cloud computing, respiratory therapy, nuclear welding and nuclear facility operations.”
The graduate school recruited more graduate students and enrolled their largest ever class last fall, Satterlee added.
“And as the state's designated leader in health sciences for the state of Idaho, the College of Health continues to expand both their expertise and the breadth and depth of their programming to meet the ever-increasing health care needs of this entire state,” Satterlee said. “Something else that we announced last spring was a $14 million donation from the ALSAM Foundation to serve as the lead gift to undertake a $20 million remodel of our Skaggs College of Pharmacy’s home in Leonard Hall. This is the largest single gift in our university's history.”
ISU completed its new five-year strategic plan in June and Satterlee detailed that plan on Monday, of which the mission statement is to “engage students through learning and research opportunities that improve the intellectual vigor, cultural vitality, and health of our communities.”
The plan is rooted in six key values — integrity, community, inclusivity, teamwork, shared responsibility and learning.
The plan outlines five key goals, which include increasing student access, opportunity, retention and success; strengthening programmatic excellence; cultivating external partnerships; energizing the Bengal community; and expanding research, clinical and creative activities.
“This plan provides our path to our future — to the future that we wrote, that we created together,” Satterlee said. “This was a combined effort, a broad and inclusive process of our entire campus community. It outlines a mission, vision and values we will use to become the best version of ourselves and it also sets forth the practical and detailed plan as to how we do it.”
In his concluding remarks, Satterlee said the ISU Bengal roar will be heard throughout the entire state and beyond, adding that as the university continues on its path of success, the school’s athletic teams will be one of the most sought-after in the Big Sky Conference.
“This year, we will continue to support and advance our academic mission. We will embrace the values of the institution in line with the new strategic plan. … We will continue to align our programs with industry and workforce needs so that our students are best prepared when they leave us,” Satterlee said. “We will further our research that makes our world a better place and we will continue to work on a culture of trust, compassion, stability and hope across all levels of our institution. We'll reinvest in ourselves, in our future, an environmentally sustainable future here at Idaho State University.”
Satterlee continued, “We will show this state our roar and the true meaning of leadership in the health sciences. We'll continue to accomplish great things together and spread the reach of our programs into high schools across the state to show those students they can be successful here. Our fight will make our athletic teams the envy of the Big Sky Conference in every sport and we will celebrate the academic successes of all of our students because this tiger team we have at ISU, we still have a lot of fight in us. And with that, we can and will do great things and I look forward to doing them all with you. Have a great year. Roar, Bengals, roar.”