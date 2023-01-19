C-A-L Ranch headquarters

C-A-L Ranch has agreed to merge with another major farm and ranch supply store called Coastal Farm and Home. Combined, there will be 54 stores throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Arizona.

 Photo courtesy of C-A-L Ranch

IDAHO FALLS — Two powerhouses in the farm and ranch supply market in the western U.S. have agreed to merge.

Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores on Wednesday announced they are combining forces and merging the two companies.

