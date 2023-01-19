C-A-L Ranch has agreed to merge with another major farm and ranch supply store called Coastal Farm and Home. Combined, there will be 54 stores throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Arizona.
IDAHO FALLS — Two powerhouses in the farm and ranch supply market in the western U.S. have agreed to merge.
Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores on Wednesday announced they are combining forces and merging the two companies.
“We feel this new company has tremendous opportunities in the future,” C-A-L Ranch Vice President of Marketing Jason Miller said in a Wednesday news release. “Collectively, we have hundreds of years of successful farm and ranch retail experience and look forward to serving our local communities with our combined expertise.”
Coastal and C-A-L Ranch have joined together to create a new combined entity that stretches from the Canadian border to the Mexican border. Combined, there will be 54 stores throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Arizona.
“Looking at the history of these two great companies both have a lot of local brand equity,” said Jerry Ward, owner of C-A-L Ranch. “We are going to continue to use C-A-L Ranch and Coastal as storefront names.”
The new company will be headquartered in Idaho Falls with Tom Yearsley serving as the Chief Executive Officer.
“This is an exciting time for both Coastal & C-A-L Ranch,” said Lori McKinnon, president and CEO of Coastal. “Together we can leverage our knowledge and expertise and continue our growth as one of the leading farm & ranch retailers in the West.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.