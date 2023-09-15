Dorothy Moon

Dorothy Moon

A 7th District judge has blocked a Monday meeting that Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon had scheduled to elect new members to the executive committee of the Bingham County Republican Party.

Matt Thompson Bingham County Republican Central Committee

Matt Thompson

District Judge Darren Simpson on Friday granted a request for the temporary injunction to block the meeting after the executive committee of the Bingham County Republican Central Committee, or BCRCC, and its chairman Matt Thompson filed a lawsuit in Idaho’s 7th Judicial District on Thursday against the state Republican Party. Caldwell attorney Greg Chaney is representing Thompson and the BCRCC, court records show.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.