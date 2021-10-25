ARIMO — Arimo Mayor Lonnie Gunter is hoping to hang on to his title for a second term as he faces two challengers, Jason Farr and Gary Yearsley, looking to unseat him in the upcoming November election.
Gunter was elected four years ago and says as mayor of the small town of just over 350 people, he's accomplished a lot— like renovating a recreational sports field and securing a grant to get fiber optic internet in town.
"In the last four years almost that I've been in here, I think we did a good job," he said. "We've made a few changes in town that I think made the town better. Of course, some people aren't happy with it, but I think most of them are."
Gunter said he believes the last four years "spoke for themselves."
"Either people like me or they don't like me," he said, frankly. "And I don't want them to vote for me if they don't like me."
The mayor is running against Farr, a small business owner of Farr Transport, and Yearsley, a retired former principal of Marsh Valley High School.
Gunter said Farr is a friend of his, and if he got elected he doesn't think much would change for Arimo because they have similar views.
Other contested races in rural Bannock County include the race for a seat on the Marsh Valley School District 21 Board of Trustees, in which Amy Hemsley and William “Bill” Jons will face off in Zone 3.
In the Lava Hot Springs City Council race,Cody De Los Reyes, owner of The Rooftop Bar in the town, is running against incumbent Craig Knutson, a retired educator in the Clark County School District.
Incumbents Lisa Guthrie and Rickey Frandsen, and candidates Leah Navarro and John Taylor are also running for a Lava Hot Springs council seat.
Father northwest of Lava Hot Springs in Inkom, three candidates — DaReese Goodwin, Jason Hooker and Teresa Norton — are vying for a seat on the Inkom City Council.