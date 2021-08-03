AMERICAN FALLS — Community members can mark their calendar for an event this weekend that's geared toward providing area students with school supplies and with a fun environment.
Powerhouse Christian Fellowship will be holding its third annual back-to-school giveaway event from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the City Park pavilion.
Curtis Pryor, the director of the event, said there will be about 400 backpacks available for distribution, in addition to free services, vendors and engaging activities available to give the event a little zest and to get students excited to return to the classroom in a few weeks.
“We want them to know that they’re cared about, they’re loved and that we want to give back,” said Pryor, who is the pastor for the Powerhouse Christian Fellowship church at 2905 Sunbeam Road in American Falls. “The teachers (and) the whole school district do a lot for our community. They bring a lot of joy and activity and fun with the sports and we just want everybody to be blessed.”
Pryor explained that due to the complications of COVID-19, last year’s event was limited to a drive-by occasion where parents and students just picked up the donated backpacks. But this year, he expects it to be livelier.
Some of the activities planned for Sunday include a bounce house, free haircuts, lunch and door prizes from local businesses and individuals. Shooters Outlaw BBQ will serve pulled pork sandwiches, while Ken’s Food Market will also be donating food. Pryor said everything will be free and provided by those in the community.
“Willow Bay Baptist (Church) is supporting and helping us that day and so many local businesses,” Pryor said. Calvary Community Church is also a partner. “There’s a lot of people and individuals that are helping just set things up, a lot of people who are bringing food; it’s a community effort.”
Pryor plans to have the Powerhouse worship team present some music and he will have a short encouraging message at the event as well. All of this is to let those in the community know they’re never alone.
“We’re not giving away a lot but we wanted to give back to the community and let them know they’re cared about,” he said. “Especially those who really need these backpacks and really need some help. We want to be able to help them.”
For more information about the event or the church, visit facebook.com/Powerhouseamericanfalls or phcf.org or call 208-226-5998.