Margaret Chantel Hudson

Margaret Chantel Hudson

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 53-year-old local woman was recently arrested after police say she attacked two hotel employees with a lamp and a leg of a broken piece of furniture.

Margaret Chantel Hudson, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery following the incident, which began to unfold shortly before midnight on Oct. 30.

