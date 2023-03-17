Kyle Anthony McClure

Kyle Anthony McClure

 Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Photo

TWIN FALLS — An employee at Canyon Ridge High School is facing two felony counts of sexual battery of a minor and two felony counts of destroying evidence.

Kyle Anthony McClure, 24, of Twin Falls was arrested Tuesday after admitting to police that he had performed sexual acts with a minor, according to court documents.

