POCATELLO — A local man was arrested Wednesday after police say he smashed a liquor bottle into the windshield of a car at a fast food restaurant and was too drunk to safely remain on the streets.
Homer Preacher, 31, of Pocatello was arrested and incarcerated on an alcohol protective custody hold at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello and faces misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property and disorderly conduct stemming from the incident, police said. Another man that was with Preacher during the incident was also taken into custody on an alcohol protective custody hold.
The incident unfolded shortly after 4 p.m. when Pocatello police were dispatched to the McDonald’s on the 800 block Yellowstone Avenue after restaurant staff called for assistance, according to police.
After dining at McDonald’s, Preacher and the other man began walking through the restaurant’s drive-thru when Preacher, without warning or provocation, took three drinks from a bottle of liquor and then used the bottom of the bottle to smash out the front windshield of a vehicle waiting to order, police said.
A McDonald’s employee exited the restaurant and attempted to make sense of the situation when Preacher punched him in the face, according to Pocatello police. The employee threw Preacher over his shoulder and pinned him to the ground until police could arrive and arrest him, police said.
The other man was located on foot a short distance away from McDonald’s and was also arrested after police say he, too, was too drunk to safely remain on the public street.
Nobody was injured but the windshield of the car was completely destroyed during the incident, police said.
If convicted of the two misdemeanor charges against him, Preacher faces up to 18 months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.