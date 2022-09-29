In Brian Parsons' latest column "What MAGA Believes", he again spewed about the high crime rates that he claims are the result of policies enacted by Democrats. The truth is, murder rates are a stunning 40 percent higher in the 25 states that went for former President Trump than the 25 states that voted for President Biden in the 2020 election.

Mississippi has twice the murder rate of Illinois, three times the murder rate of California, and four times that of New York.

