Every day there is an article insisting that we have to be vaccinated for the greater good. The CDC and Dr. Fauci insist that we must be vaccinated.
Even the American Medical Association:
“As we move towards full FDA approval of the currently available vaccines, all health care workers should get vaccinated for their own health, and to protect their colleagues, families, residents of long-term care facilities and patients,” said the statement signed by the American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association, American Psychiatric Association, the American Public Health Association and dozens of others.”
But there is more than one side to this issue:
Dr. Paul Kempen, MD, who leads the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), responded to mandatory COVID vaccines for health-care workers by pointing out that 30-million people have recovered from COVID-19 in the US and now have natural immunity. For them, the shots confer only risk with no benefit. It is absurd that they are not exempt from these mandates.
People need to be free to choose to be vaccinated or not be vaccinated. We are still a Republic.