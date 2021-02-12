The U.S. Marshals Service is asking the public to keep on the lookout for an extremely dangerous and armed fugitive who could be in the Pocatello or Blackfoot areas.
Richard "Rocky" Iverson, 43, of Blackfoot, is wanted on five counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16.
A U.S. Marshals Service task force is currently searching for Iverson, who was recently seen in Pocatello and Blackfoot.
Iverson's described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with balding brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, arms and hands.
If you spot Iverson, do not approach him under any circumstances, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
His previous criminal history includes drug, aggravated assault and eluding convictions.
If you have any information on Iverson's whereabouts please contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 208-317-2904.