POCATELLO — Two people suffered injuries in a crash at the intersection of West Gould and North Main streets in Pocatello early Monday evening.
An adult male and juvenile female have been transported to Portneuf Medical Center via ambulance following the single vehicular SUV crash, authorities said.
Police and emergency responders are at the scene of the crash, which has resulted in the closure of the turning lane from North Main Street to West Gould Street as well as the eastbound lanes of traffic on West Gould Street, authorities said.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
The crash remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
