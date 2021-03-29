In this April 11, 2018, file photo, water moves through a spillway of the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Almota, Wash. A coalition of 17 environmental groups are speaking out against a key part of a sweeping plan to remove the lower Snake River dams to save salmon and steelhead. The groups said in a letter to Democratic senators in Oregon and Washington that the 35-year moratorium on fish- and dam-related lawsuits included in Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson's proposal in exchange for dam removal was too high a price to pay, the Idaho Statesman reported Saturday, March 27, 2021.