As CEO of a beer malting business, I can’t imagine (and he didn’t identify) what expertise Trent Clark has on demographic trends and concepts or on the interplay between population growth, health outcomes, and the environment. But that didn’t stop him from writing a poorly researched and much exaggerated piece about the organization where I’ve worked since 2007: Population Connection.
In “Zero Population Growth still not the answer,” Mr. Clark quotes a 2017 blog post I wrote, out of context, and took the irresponsible liberty of writing, “The website reports that “Zero Population” implied a goal of human extermination,” about this line in the blog post: “People who didn’t have a firm grasp on demographic terms thought Zero Population Growth meant that we were advocating for zero people.”
Given his intention to mislead readers, and the fact that he didn’t contact Population Connection for comment before submitting his screed for publication, we can infer that journalistic integrity is not a priority for Mr. Clark. I would expect, however, that any newspaper worth the paper it’s printed on would fact check submissions and contact organizations being defamed by prospective opinion authors. It is alarming that the Idaho State Journal failed to do either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.