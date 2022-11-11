Richard Hollingsworth

Pocatello Veterans Day Parade organizer Richard Hollingsworth, District 7 commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, stands in front of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — The Gate City's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years will take place on Saturday.

According to the parade committee's website, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on South First Avenue. It will then go east on East Center Street and then south on 15th Avenue before turning onto East Oak Street. The parade will follow East Oak and end in the east parking lot of Idaho State University's Reed Gym.

laura ashley

Your directions are baffling and inconsistent. one cannot turn onto Oak street heading south on 15th. This makes absolutely zero sense.

Report Add Reply

