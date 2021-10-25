Q: The City Council is currently plagued by infighting and bickering. What kind of impact is this having on the city and what would you do to help matters?
A: The dictionary definition of “bickering” is: “argue about petty and trivial matters”. I find nothing trivial about trying to have thoughtful, fact-based discussions around fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability. Idaho statutes charge City Council with setting/overseeing the city budget. To me, that includes department revenues, expenditures, personnel costs, and monitoring and adjusting expenses relative to income on an ongoing basis.
I believe city council has a primary duty to ensure public taxpayer dollars are spent thoughtfully, effectively, and efficiently. I believe there are two halves to the budget equation – the taxpayers and renters who pay the bills and the city staff who provide needed services. Both halves of the equation deserve equal consideration and attention.
Pocatello has no long-range strategic plan, does not follow its own adopted fiscal policies, has no procedures in place to ensure policies are implemented as written, and has no spending plan or priorities to drive the budgeting process. In the face of such administrative inadequacies, it is little wonder there is no logical budget-setting process and disagreements arise. The lack of policy-based procedures and a spending plan based on long-range priorities throws city council into a decision arena where opinion is valued as fact and data is viewed as unnecessary.
The public deserves a city council that talks openly about the fact-based realities of our budget. That is difficult when some council members strive to work from facts and others argue from a primarily emotional point of view regardless of numerical realities. Numbers do not lie. When expenditures exceed income and one-time money set aside for community projects is spent to balance a budget, we are, as our chief financial officer has said repeatedly, in for rough waters. Pocatello does not have a best-practice balanced budget as per the Government Finance Officers Association.
Q: What are your thoughts on the city budget and how would you balance the need for city services with the need for lower taxes?
A: We must reduce organizational costs and continue present services. The short-term approach should be a little from everyone, not cutting/drastically reducing an entire service area. However, to sustain us long-term, we must increase revenues. That means thoughtful, sustainable growth through well-paid jobs that infuse disposable income into our local economy.
The Pocatellans I talk with understand we must pay taxes in order to receive valued services. The vast majority of folks want three things:
1) A clear explanation of where tax dollars go;
2) Clear evidence that city council/mayor understand high property taxes are hitting many very hard;
3) Demonstrated efforts by council/mayor to curtail spending;
3) Evidence city elected officials are actively addressing fiscally responsible spending and economic development to increase revenues.
Pocatello’s projected revenues based on past patterns cannot cover our increasing personnel costs due to our collective bargaining agreements and the equity raises we have historically granted city employees not covered by those agreements.
We must belt-tighten through attrition/internal transfers to avoid layoffs. We must set aside unspent funds from Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 budget. We must seek every available savings without reducing services. I believe we can begin saving money during FY 2022 to help offset the expected increases in FY 2023.
Budget reductions alone cannot solve our crunch. The cost of personnel, goods, and materials continues to rise. Unless we can expand our property tax base, it will be difficult to do anything except further overburden our current tax payers. Pocatello grew only 3.8% since the last census. The Idaho average was 14%.
We have done little to develop the relationships and reputation necessary to attract commercial developers and site selectors. We are known for high taxes. We have little affordable single-family housing available should a new employer consider moving operations and critical staff to Pocatello.
Q: There seem to be two competing mindsets among current City Council members. One is that the city's government is broken and needs reform. The other is that the city's government is efficient and effectively serves the people of Pocatello. Where do you stand?
A: Unfortunately, Pocatello city government has a number of issues that are inter-related. Perhaps at the heart of our problems is the lack a comprehensive, strategic vision and plan for our future. Many of our individual departments have created planning documents, and the State of Idaho requires a Comprehensive Plan. However, neither of these serves the overarching purpose of a corporate strategic plan. A true strategic plan would pull departmental, community, staff, and economic development needs under one roof to create a comprehensive picture of where we want to go as a community. It would create a holistic gameplan. A true strategic plan guides staff and city council regarding financial priorities each year during budgeting and ensures money is spent in a focused manner.
We began this year’s budgeting process with a significant deficit which was balanced using set-aside monies that will not be available next year. Our budget is projected to rise by about $4,000,000 over the next few years due to personnel costs. New construction and other projected revenues will not be sufficient. Unless we proactively control our spending, we may well find ourselves in the unfortunate position of having no choice but to reduce staff through layoffs.
Our fiscal house is adrift. We have outdated inadequate financial policies with no accompanying procedures to guide staff and city council. We lack the internal checks and balances necessary to ensure thoughtful, strategic spending. Under current practice, once a department receives its annual budget, it is essentially free to spend it with little oversight. Managing public money must be taken seriously. We must institute current best-practice financial procedures including appropriate checks and balances to ensure the taxpayers money is spent effectively, efficiently, and transparently. Pocatello city government must be accountable to the public for every dime spent.
Q: What is your vision for Pocatello?
A: It is not about “my” vision for Pocatello. It is about “our” vision for Pocatello. We must decide as a community who we want to be 10-20 years from now. What does the Pocatello we want to leave for our children and grandchildren look like? Do we want to ensure adequate quantities of clean drinking water? Do we want a thriving community based on well-paid jobs and a viable local economy? Do we want a right-sized city government that pays its employees well and hires the best/brightest to lead us? Do we want to be a competitive economic entity in Southeast Idaho or a lesser community riding on the coattails of cities committed to thriving so their citizens may prosper? These and other questions must be collectively answered if we are to develop a future-focused vision.
Without a clear community vision, we will continue to wander, spend tax money aimlessly, and fail to set aside funds for the $20,000,000 in priority projects our department heads have identified.
Pocatello has terrific potential. It is not being realized. The current administration has been in charge for 12 years and spent nearly $1 billion dollars. Have we prospered? Do we have an increasing number of well-paid jobs for our residents? Is a meager 3.8% growth in 10 years adequate to provide a sustainable budget that makes us truly competitive with surrounding cities in terms of low taxes and well-paid employees?
These and other critical questions must be addressed unflinchingly if we are to develop a focused vision of where we are going, how we can best get there, and what that effort will cost. Without clear-eyed strategic planning and the will to follow our plan, Pocatello will continue to be eclipsed by other Idaho cities and continue to slip in stature and influence.