POCATELLO — Firefighters came to the rescue of an injured mountain biker and extinguished a motorhome fire in a less than five-hour span on Saturday.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded to the injured mountain biker around 11 a.m. The boy had crashed his mountain bike on a trail near Buckskin Road and needed to be transported to the hospital.
Firefighters found the boy, got him to a Fire Department ambulance and transported him to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
The boy's name and condition have not been released.
Then around 3:20 p.m. Pocatello firefighters responded to a motorhome that had caught fire on West Griffith Road off of Yellowstone Avenue.
Firefighters extinguished the fire, which caused moderate damage to the interior of the motorhome. There were no injuries.
The fire was reported by residents in the neighborhood who saw the smoke and flames.
The motorhome was parked in front of its owners' residence but they were not home when the fire occurred.
Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour and said they're not sure if the motorhome is salvageable.
The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Department.
