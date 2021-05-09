Local police saved two individuals Sunday who were on the verge of death from drug overdoses during separate incidents.
The first incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. at a residence on Chickadee Drive in Chubbuck and the second occurred around 2 p.m. near Alameda Park in Pocatello.
Chubbuck police officers M. Rivera and T. Hoffa were dispatched to the Chickadee Drive home for a man who had overdosed and was barely alive, authorities said.
Rivera and Hoffa, who both joined the Chubbuck Police Department about two and a half years ago, arrived at the home and administered two life-saving doses of Narcan, a drug used to treat overdoses in emergency situations, and the man resumed normal breathing and regained consciousness.
Pocatello Fire Department paramedics subsequently responded and provided further treatment to the man, who opted to remain at his home and not be transported to the hospital. The man's name has not been released.
Less than four hours later two Pocatello police officers kept Mother's Day from taking a tragic turn for another local family.
Pocatello police officers S. Card and C. Fetchen were dispatched to Wayne Avenue and East Pine Street near Alameda Park in response to a report from a citizen that a woman was slumped over the steering wheel of a car there.
Card, who's been with the Pocatello Police Department for nearly four years, and Fetchen, who's been with the department for over seven years, arrived on the scene simultaneously and found the woman unconscious and not breathing in a parked car.
The vehicle was unlocked, so the officers were able to quickly check to see if the woman had a pulse.
Card said the woman's pulse was very weak and she was blue in the face. The officers determined that she was suffering from a drug overdose and they requested an ambulance.
Card and Fetchen began administering CPR and used a portable defibrillator from one of their patrol vehicles to try to revive the woman.
With the ambulance still en route, the officers' life-saving efforts paid off, enabling the woman to start breathing and regain a normal pulse.
When Pocatello Fire Department paramedics arrived in the ambulance they administered Narcan as well.
The woman subsequently regained consciousness after being placed in the ambulance and she said she was glad she had survived because she planned to visit her mother on Sunday. She was then transported by the ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for additional treatment.
Police aren't releasing the woman's name but they did say she is in her 20s and resides in Pocatello.
"The highlight of the whole thing was that she survived and will get to see her mom," Card said. "We would have hated to tell her mom that her daughter had died on Mother's Day. We're sure glad we were able to help."