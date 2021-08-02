Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
I’ve lived continuously in Pocatello for 20 years.I am satisfied with past budgets, my tax burden, and the services and quality of life I have here. I note continuous improvement in all city departments. I have lived in other communities so have comparison.
Story continues below video
I recommend approval of the proposed 2022 budget at $136,953,723. I recommend approval of proposed fee changes. I recognize the identified budget deficit of $14,501,828 but believe in a gospel of abundance, that will result in additional cost savings and revenue over expenditures as occurred in 2020. FY21 is a difficult year in part caused by pandemic impacts. Budget abundance will occur because city staff and citizens will identify savings to reduce expenditures; innovation and entrepreneurship will increase revenues. If a ‘balanced budget’ is needed, then add a line labeled projected 2022 adjustment with some anticipated expenditure savings and revenue and trust good results during the year.
Additional comments: Pocatello is on the poor side of US communities with average per capita income $10,000 less than national average, $4,000 less than Idaho Falls. Pocatello poverty is 8% above national average, 5% above Idaho Falls. Part of the driving force for relatively low Pocatello economic vitality is an attitude or gospel of scarcity by some council members who lack confidence in citizens and city staff to achieve cost savings and revenue increases. The gospel of scarcity encourages hoarding of resources. Abundance-thinking results in sharing and collaboration. Pocatello’s current economic trend is toward abundance. Idaho State University’s and Bannock Development Corporation’s engagement with economic development is resulting in investment, attraction of innovators and entrepreneurs. There are many positive datapoints: Demand for ON Semiconductor products; Portneuf Medical Center, FBI data center and larger land development expansion. Property values are increasing. Entrepreneurs at the former HOKU site, Historic Downtown Pocatello, the arts community and more demonstrate abundance thinking. Pocatello is more welcoming and supportive of diversity. Pocatello is caring as shown by the Idaho Food Bank, SEICAA-Neighborworks housing and Aid for Friends homeless shelter. If individual citizens or families become squeezed by a combination of inflation (fees) and property taxes then some subsidy or safety net policies can be developed. It is foolishness to blame city staff for budget deficit and shame them publicly as has been done recently. Good staff make the city run effectively.