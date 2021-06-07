The May 28 vote in the Senate was a perfect example of how a majority can lose an election. By a vote of 54 to 35 Americans watched as a silent minority was able to block a majority without most of the no votes not having to explain why they voted that way. The filibuster has too long allowed Senators hide and not accept responsibility for their votes. Just look at the percentage who get reelected. No responsibility. No part of America's election process should allow a small percentage of no votes to cancel a majority. It doesn't seem the right way for a Democratic nation to work. The filibuster needs to go. It's simply undemocratic. While we're at it the electoral college needs to go too. Minority rule has no place in America.
Eric D'Amico,
Pocatello