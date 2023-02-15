Pebble Creek Ski area

The Skyline lift at Pebble Creek Ski Area pictured last month. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

INKOM — The recent storm system that hit Southeastern Idaho was very much welcome at Pebble Creek Ski Area.

The mountain received 32 inches of snow over 48 hours, bringing the total snow depths to 94" at the top and 52" at the base as of Wednesday morning. Snow this good doesn't come around every year, and the timing couldn't be more perfect this season. President's weekend brings fun on the mountain to local skiers and boarders as well as out of town guests.

Pebble Creek Ski area demo day

 Skis and snowboards demos at Pebble Creek Ski Area.

