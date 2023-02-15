INKOM — The recent storm system that hit Southeastern Idaho was very much welcome at Pebble Creek Ski Area.
The mountain received 32 inches of snow over 48 hours, bringing the total snow depths to 94" at the top and 52" at the base as of Wednesday morning. Snow this good doesn't come around every year, and the timing couldn't be more perfect this season. President's weekend brings fun on the mountain to local skiers and boarders as well as out of town guests.
Night Skiing is open to the public on Friday and Saturday nights from 4:00 to 9:30 pm. A limited amount of discounted lift tickets can be purchased in advance at Barrie's Ski & Sports in Pocatello for just $18. Otherwise, anyone can purchase a lift ticket at the ticket window for $25. Guests with a current day lift ticket can upgrade and stay for night skiing for only $10 more. There are only two weekends left for night skiing this season, so don't miss your chance!
Demo Day is coming to Pebble Creek on Saturday, February 18th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Try next year's gear before you buy it! Barrie's Ski and Sports will be on the mountain as well as reps from Fischer, Atomic, Solomon, Elan, Armada, Rossignol, Volkl, NeverSummer, Blackcrows, & Head. There is no charge to demo equipment, however a credit card is required as collateral and minors must have an adult present
On Sunday, the regional band, Best By Yesterday will be performing in The RockBottom Saloon beginning at 3:30 pm. Their rock music will make you want to sing along or get up and dance, they know how to keep a crowd on their feet. Guests of all ages are welcome and there is no cover charge.
Monday, February 20th, brings Scout Day to Pebble Creek. Boy and Girl Scouts will have an opportunity to earn a merit badge, take a beginner lesson, or just have fun with their troop.This allows troops with scouts of varying abilities to participate together. All participants should register downstairs in the lodge by 9:30AM with the merit badge clinic. 1st time beginner lessons will begin promptly at 10:00AM, and are for ages 10 and up. The fee is $50 for a lift ticket and merit badge clinic or first time lesson. Rental skis and snowboards are available for $20. Helmet rentals are $5 with the package.
There will be food and drink specials all weekend long, and plenty of powder shots and groomed runs for all abilities.
