When I talk to Idahoans, the number one issue I hear is the cost of living.
I hear it from young couples wanting to buy their first home, parents buying groceries, small business owners making payroll, and nearly everyone filling up their gas tanks.
Affordability is top of mind for many Idahoans, and it’s important to me. I not only understand their concerns; I’ve lived them.
I was born into a poor, working-class family. My mother was a school cafeteria worker, and my father was a telephone lineman. Together, they raised four kids, and I watched them stretch every dollar as far as they could.
I remember my dad coming home with his paycheck and putting it on the kitchen table. My mom had little envelopes for the week, dividing the money to budget for food, rent, and utilities.
Sometimes, we came up short. Vicki and I experienced that too when we were just starting out.
Those hard times have stayed with me. That’s why I’m focused on addressing the root causes of rising prices and building an economy that gives Idaho families and small businesses a better chance to get ahead. There is more work to do; there’s no question about it.
To be clear, I don’t believe the answer to high prices is more government spending, higher taxes on hardworking Americans, or more regulations that raise costs on nearly everything we buy.
What I do believe is that families should keep more of what they earn. That starts with lowering taxes.
Taxes are a burden on anyone trying to make ends meet. Last year, Republicans delivered major tax relief for working and middle-income families, including no federal income tax on tips and overtime, a larger child tax credit, additional relief for seniors, and a permanent small-business deduction. For the average Idahoan, these changes mean more than $3,500 in federal tax savings this year.
I also believe that homeownership is central to the American dream – and one every hardworking Idahoan should be able to achieve.
Growing up, my parents didn't own our house; they rented. I remember, when I was nine years old, the look in my mom and dad’s eyes when they signed the papers to buy their first home. When Vicki and I were first married, I remember the day that we were able to purchase our first home in Idaho and the sense of pride and accomplishment that it brought us. Owning the ground you live on is priceless.
Owning that home in Idaho is even better. Unsurprisingly, Idaho was just named the best state in the nation to live in. Our strong economy and quality of life have attracted people from across the country. That means buying or renting a home has become an enormous challenge, particularly for younger Idahoans.
That’s why I supported the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which is now law. It cuts unnecessary regulatory barriers to increasing our housing supply, expands financing opportunities for homebuyers, and strengthens housing programs in rural communities.
I know we cannot wave a magic wand and make everything cheaper tomorrow. I won’t pretend otherwise.
Idaho families deserve solutions, and that’s why I'll continue pushing for policies that lower Idahoans’ cost of living and keep the American dream within reach.
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