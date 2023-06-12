It’s long overdue for those who have openly supported Trump or, who have, in fact supported him by remaining quiet begin to honor their oath of office and come to grips with the extreme danger he poses if ever again in the White House! Few of you have probably viewed the PBS documentary “Frontline – Lies, Politics and Democracy”; a factual and accurate report of the events leading up to, and after the January 6, Trump incited insurrection and his “Big Lie”. A review of it might help you comprehend the threat he poses to democracy, rule of law and America in every way imaginable. It is quite informative, but also depressing and scary, especially since a majority of republicans still support him. If those who have the power but lack the courage and patriotism to openly oppose and condemn Trump’s widespread corruption and criminal activities, Trump’s narcistic and authoritarian dream of becoming American dictator for life may become a reality! Trump has now been indicted. More federal and state indictments will follow. What were Trump’s true reasons for stealing classified documents? Do you really think he was going to spend a quiet evening by the fire reading the documents for the pure enjoyment of it? Think again! This indictment has now triggered his toadies, including those also running as a republican nominee for president, to come to Trump’s aid claiming political “weaponization” of the Justice Department and demanding that it be defunded WHY? – FOR DOING THEIR JOB and because the toadies too may also be indicted and are trying to protect themselves from the “rule of law? “NO honor (or integrity) among thieves”; i.e., republicans!
(1) comment
Seek counseling immediately. TDS is treatable
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.