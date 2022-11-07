Oil spill

Pacific Recycling Trail is closed until further notice because of a large oil spill in the nearby Pocatello Creek and Portneuf River.

 City of Pocatello Photo

POCATELLO — Authorities have cleaned up much of a massive mineral oil spill that made its way from a north side industrial park to Pocatello Creek and the Portneuf River.

City officials said Monday that Virginia Transformer Corp. confirmed that 6,000 gallons of mineral oil, a highly refined petroleum substance, was released last week from a rail car at its facility at the Titan Center, also known as the former Naval Ordnance Plant.

