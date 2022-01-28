Sorry, an error occurred.
One of the ibuprofen-laced hot dogs recently found along Pocatello area trails. The drug can be toxic and extremely harmful to canines.
Trail users say they are finding hots dogs laced with ibuprofen along Pocatello area trails.
The recent discoveries are prompting dog owners to sound the alarm because ibuprofen can be toxic and extremely harmful if consumed by canines.
The ibuprofen-laced hot dogs have recently been found in the Mink Creek, Kinney Creek, Chinese Peak and Blackrock Canyon areas, according to trail users.
At least one canine is reportedly receiving veterinarian care after consuming one of the drug-laced hot dogs.
If you spot an ibuprofen-laced hot dog, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100 or the Bannock County Sheriff's Office at 208-236-7111.
