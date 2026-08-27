POCATELLO — Idaho State University will host a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter landing, a military and first responder tailgate, and a “Hometown Heroes” football game Saturday at the ICCU Dome.
The Idaho Army National Guard is scheduled to land the Black Hawk at approximately 11:30 a.m., though the arrival time is subject to change based on operational needs. Community members are invited to watch the aircraft come in and stick around afterward to get a closer look, including the chance to climb aboard and see the helicopter’s interior.{/span}
{span}The event continues at 2 p.m. with a tailgate outside the dome, where visitors can check out vehicles from the Idaho Army National Guard, the Chubbuck Fire Department, the Chubbuck Police Department and the Pocatello Police Department.{/span}
{span}The day wraps up with kickoff at 4 p.m., when the Idaho State Bengals take on the Virginia Military Institute Cadets in what the university is calling its Hometown Heroes Game. Military members, veterans and first responders will be recognized throughout the game for their service.{/span}
{span}University officials are encouraging students, staff and residents from the surrounding community to attend, urging fans to wear orange and black and bring family members for what organizers describe as a meaningful celebration paired with the excitement of the season opener.{/span}
{span}Saturday’s schedule:{/span}
{span}— Black Hawk landing: approximately 11:30 a.m.{/span}
{span}— Tailgate and vehicle displays: 2 p.m.{/span}
{span}— ISU vs. VMI kickoff: 4 p.m.{/span}
{span}The event will be held at the ICCU Dome on ISU’s campus.{/span}
{span}The football game marks the start of the Bengals’ home schedule, and pairing the military display with the season opener appears to be an effort to bring the community together while honoring those who serve. The helicopter viewing and tailgate are free and open to the public, separate from any ticket requirements for the game itself.{/span}
{span}Anyone planning to attend the early events should build in some flexibility, given that the Black Hawk’s arrival depends on Guard operations and could shift from the estimated 11:30 a.m. window. The tailgate displays will remain set up in the hours leading up to kickoff, giving fans time to explore the vehicles before heading into the dome.{/span}
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