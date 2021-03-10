Some of us living on the cusp of dementia remember the last time the federal government balanced the budget. It was Bill Clinton's 1st term. Communism was on the run and he cut defense spending to the bone. The military industrial complex, that IKE warned us about, hated him for it. The rank and file weren't getting new toys. The military, which I am no stranger to, love their gadgets. When they acquire them they are like a shooter with a new gun, they want to try them out. If there is no war to fight, why they will make one.
It isn't just the pentagon that has sent our nation sinking into a sea of red ink. Bailouts and disaster have also contributed to our fiscal tragedy. How can you not help people in need of basic things, but it costs.
The average citizen can't comprehend the figures. What comes after mega trillion? My questions are; who are holding our IOUs and what will they be worth at a bankruptcy sale?
Quin Gilbert,
Inkom