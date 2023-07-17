ISU President Kevin Satterlee

Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee pictured during a 2022 news conference.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — The Idaho State Board of Education is finalizing plans for a comprehensive national search for the next Idaho State University president and expects to have a new president chosen by Jan. 1, 2024.

Because the search is expected to be complete when President Kevin Satterlee retires December 31, there will be no interim president chosen.

