POCATELLO — The Idaho State Board of Education is finalizing plans for a comprehensive national search for the next Idaho State University president and expects to have a new president chosen by Jan. 1, 2024.
Because the search is expected to be complete when President Kevin Satterlee retires December 31, there will be no interim president chosen.
“Board members Cally Roach and Cindy Siddoway are both alumni of Idaho State University and they will lead the search committee that will find ISU’s next president,” Board President Dr. Linda Clark said. “ISU’s growing enrollment and the excitement on campus, in the community and among alumni will attract top candidates for consideration.”
The Board expects to announce search committee members soon. It will be made up of ISU stakeholders including Idaho State University representatives, alumni and community leaders and will be supported by a yet-to-be named executive search firm, in the coming weeks. The search will be open and community-driven, with opportunities for input from campus and the community throughout the process, Dr. Clark said.
“As ISU alumni, Board member Cally Roach and I share deep connections and hold much gratitude for Idaho State University,” Board member Cindy Siddoway said. As search committee co-chairs, we are eager to work with ISU stakeholders to find the next president to lead the university to new heights in the coming years.”
After more than 25 years in higher education, Idaho State’s current president, Kevin Satterlee announced on June 12 that he will retire at the end of 2023.
