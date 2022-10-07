On October 6, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement.
The officer was advised that at approximately 4:00 p.m. a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car. The boy ran away from the vehicle and the vehicle followed him. The two men in the car were yelling at the boy to get into the car as he continued to run away. The boy ran to a neighbor’s house where he went inside with the neighbor.
The driver of the car was described as a male in a black shirt with a heavy build, wearing a hat or beanie. The passenger was described as a male with a light-colored mustache and wearing a white shirt. He had light skin, average build. A family member of the boy was able to get a photograph of the suspect vehicle from a neighbor. The vehicle is distinct in that it has a chrome rim on the front driver side and black rim on the rear driver side and the passenger side is the opposite.
The Caldwell Police Department will continue to investigate this incident. If you believe you have information, please call 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. It is important to remind your children to never get into the car with a stranger, CPD applauds the actions of this young boy who was able to safely make it to the home of a neighbor.
