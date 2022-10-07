Red car

The red car involved in Thursday's alleged child enticement incident in Caldwell.

 Photo provided by Caldwell Police Department

On October 6, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement.

The officer was advised that at approximately 4:00 p.m. a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car. The boy ran away from the vehicle and the vehicle followed him. The two men in the car were yelling at the boy to get into the car as he continued to run away. The boy ran to a neighbor’s house where he went inside with the neighbor.

