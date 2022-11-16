shot bald eagle in Bear Lake County

A bald eagle was illegally shot in Bear Lake County.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a bald eagle in the community of Bern in Bear Lake County.

On Nov. 6, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White with Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a dead bald eagle in the middle of a field in the small community of Bern, approximately 4 miles west of Montpelier.

