Debbie Critchfield of Oakley, the Republican candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, isn’t running against the two-term incumbent that she defeated in May’s primary election. But she makes it clear that, if elected, it will not be business as usual in Idaho’s Department of Education.

Critchfield is telling voters — especially Republican educators who jumped ship and voted for Democratic candidates in the last three elections for state superintendent — that they can feel comfortable with the GOP candidate this time around.