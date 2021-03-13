CHUBBUCK — After nearly three decades of being a staple of the local restaurant scene, the Red Lobster adjacent to Pine Ridge Mall has closed for good effective immediately.
The restaurant's management left a note on the front door of the establishment on Saturday stating that the COVID-19 pandemic has created "the most challenging time" in the 53-year history of the Florida-based restaurant chain.
The note said the pandemic and "consequent government actions" have "significantly impacted" Red Lobster restaurants nationwide including the one in Chubbuck.
"After more than 27 years of being part of the Pocatello community, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our restaurant at 4105 Yellowstone Highway," the note stated. "We understand the impact this situation has on our guests as well as our employees' ability to work. These decisions have not been taken lightly, but they are necessary for our business in these unprecedented times."
Rumors started to swirl in the Pocatello area on Friday that the local Red Lobster was closing its doors for good.
Local residents who frequented the Chubbuck Red Lobster told the Idaho State Journal that the restaurant was packed on Friday night and they were surprised to hear that one of their favorite dining spots was no longer in business.